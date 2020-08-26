Teenage Suspect In Fatal Rockland Shooting To Appear In Court

A teenage suspect is due in court to answer charges in a fatal shooting in Nyack that the Rockland County District Attorney called “senseless.”

Valley Cottage resident Collyer Goodman, 18, was apprehended by Orangetown Police investigators on Sunday, Aug. 23 after he allegedly shot and killed Country Club Hills, Illinois resident Darien Brydie, 21, outside a Nyack apartment complex.

Brydie was shot while he was in a car with Goodman in the parking lot of Nyack Plaza, police said. He was transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds.

Goodman was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Bail for Goodman was set at $250,000, and he remains remanded to the Rockland County Jail. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Thursday, Aug. 27.

“We are again struck by another senseless death in Rockland County. Our sympathies go out to the family of this young man,” Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh said. "As we come to grips with this as a community, my team continues to work on this case with detectives. I commend the professionalism and dedication shown by the men and women of the Orangetown Police Department.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have additional information is asked to call the Orangetown Police by calling (845) 359-3700.

