Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: Gas Line Struck, Forcing Evacuation Of Office Building In Rockland
Standout Don Bosco Running Back Dillon Romain Dead At 28

Dillon Romain was a star running back at Don Bosco Prep and later UAlbany.
Dillon Romain was a star running back at Don Bosco Prep and later UAlbany. Photo Credit: Bill Ziskin

Former Don Bosco running back Dillon Romain has died at 28 years old.

The cause of death had not been made public as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Dillon was one of the best to ever run the ball for us," Bosco Football wrote on Twitter Monday. "The DBP Football Family sends its condolences to the Romain family."

A Vernon native, Romain was a three-year starter under former head coach Greg Toal during the school’s six-year consecutive Non-Public Group 4 winning streak from 2006 to 2011.

He scored 26 touchdowns and dashed 1,436 yards for the Ironmen.

Romain was named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2008, a year before graduating from DBP.

He spent a year at Blair Academy replacing future NFL running back Dion Lewis.

Romain went on to play for University of Albany in 2010 and 2011 and was named Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year.

Check back for arrangements.

