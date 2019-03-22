Spring Valley Man Faces 25 Years To Life In Prison After Murder Indictment

A 23-year-old has been indicted on one count of murder in connection with the brutal stabbing death of another man.

Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece said Thursday, March 21, that Jose Alejandro Icu-Madrid of Spring Valley was indicted in connection with the killing of Jairo Danilo Sandoval del Cid.

“Because of the great work of Ramapo Police Department, this dangerous defendant was quickly apprehended and will be vigorously prosecuted," Gilleece said.

Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said the alleged stabbing was uncovered around 3:52 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 when the Ramapo Police received a 911 call regarding a dispute at a home on Northbrook Road and that "someone was bleeding," the chief said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Sandoval del Cid, 40, of Pomona, dead on the floor from two stab wounds, one to the chest and one to the back.

According to the chief, Madrid and Guiterrez had gotten into an argument earlier that escalated to the stabbing death. He did not disclose what the dispute was over.

Immediately after the stabbing, Madrid fled the home and an investigation uncovered that he was given a ride by an undisclosed person to the Port Authority in New York City. Port Authority Police were contacted and found that he was on a bus to Boston, Weidel said.

Boston police were then contacted and met the bus and took Madrid into custody.

Police found that a family member of the victim lived at the home and that several people were there when the stabbing took place. Several different stories have emerged as the reason for the stabbing, but police did not disclose what the real story was or who the person was that drove Madrid to the bus station.

A large kitchen knife was used for the stabbing and was recovered along with other evidence that was found by a contingent of 25 police recruits who searched the entire area surrounding the home where the stabbing took place, police said.

Ramapo detectives traveled to Boston to return him to Rockland County. He is being held without bail at the Rockland County Jail.

If convicted, Icu-Madrid faces a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison.

