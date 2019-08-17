Seat-Belt Problem Causes Recall Of 108K Ford Vehicles

More than 100,000 Ford vehicles are being recalled due to a concern that seat belts may not restrain an occupant in the event of a crash, leading to an increased risk of injury.

Ford announced that it is recalling select 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles for an issue involving seat belt anchor pretensions.

According to the company, “in affected vehicles, increased temperatures generated during deployment of the driver or front-passenger seat belt anchor pretensioner could degrade the tensile strength of the cable below the level needed to restrain an occupant.”

The company said that it is aware of one reported injury related to the seat belt condition. In total, 103,374 vehicles are being recalled in the United States, 4,002 in Canada and 1,023 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles include:

2015 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014, to Jan. 30, 2015 and at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014 to Nov. 24, 2014;

2015 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014, to Nov. 21, 2014.

Dealers will apply a coating to protect the cable during a pretensioner deployment. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S25.

