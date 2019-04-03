Contact Us
Breaking News: Police Release New Info On Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit-Run Crash Involving Woman, 34
News

Route 202 Reopens Following Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Ramapo

Kathy Reakes
A three-vehicle crash left one person dead.
A three-vehicle crash left one person dead. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

This story has been updated.

Route 202 in Ramapo has reopened after being closed for more than four hours following a fatal three-vehicle crash near Spook Rock Road, Ramapo police said.

The crash took place around 7:25 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, near Spook Rock Road, police said.

All three drivers taken to local hospitals by Springhill and Ramapo Valley Ambulance, where one was pronounced dead, police said.

Another driver is in serious condition and one suffered less serious injuries, police said. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

One driver was extricated by Tallman Fire Department, they added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

