Rollaway Risk Leads To Recall Of 300K Fiat Chrysler Vehicles

Zak Failla
Fiat Chrysler Tech Center
Fiat Chrysler Tech Center Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 320,000 Dodge Dart compact cars throughout the country that may have a defective transmission that could allow the vehicles to roll away.

The company announced the recall - which covers all models from 2013 through 2016 - on Friday, when it was determined that the defect could prevent the vehicle from being shifted into “park.”

There have been no reported injuries or crashes connected to the faulty transmission, Fiat Chrysler noted. The company said that a cable bushing could potentially degrade after prolonged exposure to high heat and humidity.

Owners of the vehicles subject to recall have been advised to ensure that they shut off their vehicles and use the parking brake as a precaution. The company announced that it will replace the transmission side shifter cable bushing. The recall is expected to begin on May 31.

