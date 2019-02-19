Rockland Man Who Beat Fellow Patient To Death Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

A man who beat to death another patient at a psychiatric center has been convicted of manslaughter by a jury.

Alias Stone, aka "Billy Pugh," 54, of Orangeburg, was found guilty of one count of manslaughter in connection with the 2017 death of a fellow patient at the Rockland Psychiatric Center, said Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece.

The attack took place around 5 p.m. on July 31, 2017, when Stone violently attacked Ronald Randolph, the DA's Office said.

According to the DA's Office, Stone punched and stomped on Randolph's head numerous times, as he lay unconscious and defenseless. Stone was eventually restrained by Rockland Psychiatric Center employees and removed from the room, but not before breaking free and further attacking the man.

Randolph died from his injuries on August 14, 2017.

“The victim, in this case, was killed in a violent attack," said Gilleece. "The defendant unleashed a rage-filled assault on a fellow patient, aggressively kicking and punching him, long after he fell incapacitated. As a result of this horrific crime, the defendant will be incarcerated for a long time.”

Stone faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 14.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Michael Dugandzic prosecuted the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.