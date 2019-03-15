Recall Issued For Breaded Chicken Products

Thousands of pounds of breaded chicken patties have been recalled due to the presence of metal in some of the products.

Productos La Aguadilla Inc., a Puerto Rico-based establishment, announced that they are recalling approximately 35,870 pounds of product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The products recalled include:

10-pound boxes containing 47 portions of “Productos La Aguadillana, Inc. Breaded Chicken Patty,” with a case code of TCE03060A, a packaging date of 03/01/2019, and an expiration date of 02/29/2020 represented on the label and;

10-pound boxes containing 47 portions of “Productos La Aguadillana, Inc. Breaded Chicken Patty,” with a case code of TCE03058A, a packaging date of 02/27/2019, and an expiration date of 02/27/2020 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7360” inside the USDA mark of inspection. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of the food provided by USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

The issue was discovered on Monday, March 11, when the company received a complaint from a school that received the contaminated product. No adverse reactions have been confirmed due to the consumption of the recalled items.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in school freezers. School programs that have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

