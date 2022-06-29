Police Seek Info After 15-Year-Old NY Girl Went Missing After Taking Exam

Police are asking the public for help locating a 15-year-old girl from New York who reportedly went missing after taking an exam at her high school.

The New York City Police Department said Kyara Villa, of the Bronx, was last seen at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, in the area of 225 West 24th St. in New York City.

NBC New York reported that Kyara never returned home after taking an exam at school that morning.

She is described as being about 5 feet tall and about 99 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Police said Kyara was last seen wearing a beige sweatshirt, pink sweatpants, black Jordan sneakers, and a black bookbag.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Kyara's whereabouts to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.

