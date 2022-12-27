Person Struck By Train Near Spring Valley Station

A person was injured after being struck by an MTA train in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Spring Valley.

According to MTA officials, the person was struck by a train departing Spring Valley Station at the Dutch Lane crossing.

Service on the Pascack Valley Line is suspended in both directions between Spring Valley and Nanuet, officials said.

New Jersey Transit is providing substitute bus services.

The person was taken to Montefiore Nyack Hospital for treatment.

MTA Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

