Officials Announce Upcoming 2-Week Road Closure In Hudson Valley

State officials issued an alert about an upcoming two-week-long road closure in Northern Westchester.

Route 128 is set to close between Sands Mill Road and Wampus Lakes Drive in North Castle beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The road closure, which is being implemented to facilitate a culvert replacement, will last through Monday, Oct. 3, officials said.

Motorists should follow the posted detour using Route 117, Route 120, and Route 22 as an alternate, according to the announcement.

