Nissan Recalls 346,000 Vehicles

Nissan announced that it is recalling nearly 346,000 vehicles worldwide due to potentially Takata airbag inflators that forced millions of cars to be recalled.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion and inflate airbags in a collision. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures and humidity and blow apart a metal canister, spewing out shrapnel.

The issue has forced the recall of tens of millions of vehicles from various manufacturers across the globe.

The latest recall from Nissan includes certain 2001 through 2003 Maximas, 2002 through 2006 Sentras, 2002 through 2004 Pathfinders, and 2007 through 2011 Versas. Also included are 2001 through 2004 Infiniti I30 and I35s, 2002 through 2003 QX4s, 2003 through 2008 FX35 and FX45s and 2006 through 2010 M35 and M45s.

Owners of vehicles subject to recall are expected to be notified beginning on Monday, Feb. 10. Dealers will replace the inflators at no cost to owners.

At least two dozen people have been killed by the company’s inflators and hundreds more injured. Since 2014, when the recall of vehicles equipped with Takata airbags began, millions of vehicles have been subject to recall.

Long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause the bags to explode, and have caused injuries and death, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to the NHTSA, approximately 37 million vehicles equipped with more than 50 million defective Takata airbags are subject to recall. Consumer Report said that vehicles made by 19 different automakers have been recalled as part of the “largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history.”

Takata has since gone bankrupt.

