New York-Based LLC Claims $5M Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
A New York-based Limited Liability Company has claimed a $5 million lottery prize.
Wellsville Asset Protection Management, an LLC based in Allegany County, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery's "Set For Life" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 15.

The $10 scratch-off ticket guarantees a minimum payout of $5 million, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said the LLC chose to receive the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $2,418,374 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven that is located at 1 South Main Road in Wellsville, the lottery reported. 

