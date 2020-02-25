Missing 75-Year-Old Man Found

Update:

A 75-year-old man who went missing has been located him.

Long Island resident Joseph Pappalardi, a 75-year-old vulnerable adult with dementia, was last seen by his wife leaving their Old Country Road residence in Deer Park at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, Suffolk County Police said.

On Tuesday night, Feb. 25, Suffolk County Police announced Pappalardi had been located, unharmed

Original report:

A 75-year-old man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Long Island resident Joseph Pappalardi, a 75-year-old vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention, was last seen by his wife leaving their Old Country Road residence in Deer Park at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, Suffolk County Police said.

Pappalardi spoke with his wife via telephone at approximately 6:30 p.m. that day and indicated he was in Massapequa, however, he failed to return home that night, police said.

He was driving a 2017 gray Jeep Cherokee with New York registration FRY-6346. (See second image above.)

He was last seen wearing a black and blue striped flannel jacket, black sneakers and jeans.

