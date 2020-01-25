Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Found

Ariana Zerafa
Ariana Zerafa Photo Credit: New York State Police

Update:

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in the area has been found.

State police in the Hudson Valley have issued an alert Friday, Jan. 24, for a 12-year-old runaway from Woodlands Court in the town of Wappinger.

"Ariana has been located safely with the assistance of the town of Fishkill Police Department, and returned to her family," state police said Friday night. "Thank you, everyone, for your assistance."

Original report:

A 12-year-old girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

State police in the Hudson Valley have issued an alert for a 12-year-old runaway from Woodlands Court in the town of Wappinger.

Ariana Zerafa, was last seen at home on Friday evening, Jan. 24 by her family before being reported as missing.

She is 5-foot-3, weighs approximately 105 pounds, and was wearing ripped black jeans, and a black hooded sweatshirt with a "Wappingers Wicked" logo.

No further description or direction of travel is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

