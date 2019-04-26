McDonald's Will Hire 10,000 In NY For Summer

McDonald’s is planning to fill more than 10,000 positions throughout its New York locations this summer.

The hires are part of the fast-food chain’s “Archways to Opportunity” program: employees who have worked for more than 90 days at 15 hours a week or more will have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance and gain access to career advising services.

The program also allows for the chance to learn English as a second language.

McDonald’s has announced that it will work with AARP for the first time to help connect to a growing and underutilized workforce.

The AARP program will be implemented in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and North Carolina before rolling out nationwide later in the summer.

