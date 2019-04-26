Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Woman Admits To Leaving Newborn In Toilet At Area Motel
News

McDonald's Will Hire 10,000 In NY For Summer

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
McDonald's has announced that it will hire 10,000 summer employees across New York State
McDonald's has announced that it will hire 10,000 summer employees across New York State Photo Credit: Google Maps

McDonald’s is planning to fill more than 10,000 positions throughout its New York locations this summer.

The hires are part of the fast-food chain’s “Archways to Opportunity” program: employees who have worked for more than 90 days at 15 hours a week or more will have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance and gain access to career advising services.

The program also allows for the chance to learn English as a second language.

McDonald’s has announced that it will work with AARP for the first time to help connect to a growing and underutilized workforce.

The AARP program will be implemented in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and North Carolina before rolling out nationwide later in the summer.

For more information, click here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.