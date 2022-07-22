Man Sentenced For Murdering Ex-Girlfriend In Hudson Valley

A man has been sentenced for murdering his ex-girlfriend in Westchester County.

Luis Alturet-Rivera, age 47, of the Bronx, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Friday, July 22 for the 2017 murder of his former girlfriend Diana Casado, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

“We hope the family of Diana Casado has some sense of closure today,” Rocah said. “This sentence reflects the years of extraordinary investigative work by those dedicated to seeking justice for the tragic and violent end to Diana’s life.”

On Jan. 22, 2017, at approximately 3 a.m., Alturet-Rivera shot Casado, a 27-year-old Yonkers resident, in the head, while she was sitting in her parked car on Palisades Avenue in Yonkers, the DA's Office said.

Hours later, the victim’s mother found Casado still alive in her car and called the police. The victim was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where she died, court records show.

As detailed during the trial, surveillance video captured Aleturet-Rivera leaving the crime scene and disposing of the victim’s purse in a dumpster, the DA's Office said.

Contents of that purse—the victim’s wallet, credit cards, and license—were later discovered by a Good Samaritan who contacted the police, they added.

Following an investigation by the Yonkers Police Department’s Cold Case Unit, Alturet-Rivera was arrested in Washington state on Feb. 5, 2019, with assistance from the FBI, the DA's Office said.

After a three-week trial in June, a jury convicted Alturet-Rivera of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

