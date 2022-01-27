Man Pleads Guilty To Two Residential Burglaries In Area

A Hudson Valley man will spend 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary.

Jesus Vazquez, age 41, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 25 in connection with committing two residential burglaries in the City of Newburgh, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The guilty pleas were entered immediately before a jury trial was ready to begin. In exchange for the plea, Vazquez will receive 14 years in prison when he is sentenced in March, the DA's Office said.

In January 2019, Vazquez was stopped by the City of Middletown Police Department while driving a truck that had been reported stolen from the City of Newburgh, the DA's Office said.

The keys to that truck had been stolen from inside of a residence in the City of Newburgh. At the time that he pleaded guilty Vasquez, of Newburgh, admitted to entering that residence with the intent to steal and admitted that he stole the keys to the truck.

In April 2020, Vasquez was stopped by the City of Newburgh Police Department while carrying a stolen bag with three stolen laptops.

The bag and laptops had been stolen from inside of a residence in the City of Newburgh. At the time of his plea, Vasquez admitted to entering that residence with the intent to steal property and further admitted that he had stolen the bag and the laptops, the DA's Office said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.