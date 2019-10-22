Contact Us
Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Stabbing Victim During Fight In Area

Kathy Reakes
A Saugerties man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 50-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man during a fight in the area.

Police in Ulster County responded to a 911 call for help around 5:58 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 911, on Route 212, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen, Sinagra said.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and Transported to the Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus for further treatment.

An investigation found that the victim and Patrick Green, who both live at the same address, were arguing when the fight turned physical, Sinagra said.

During the altercation Green allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen with a dangerous instrument, causing a non-life-threatening injury to the victim’s abdomen, the chief added.

Green was arrested and charged with felony assault and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bond.

