News

Man Admits To Drug Trafficking In Area

An Ellenville resident has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking ring.
An Ellenville resident has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking ring.

An area man has admitted to his role in selling large amounts of crack cocaine in and around Ulster County.

Ellenville resident Iqwan Mandiville, 26, who was arrested in March along with several others, has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to possess cocaine with the intent to distribute drugs.

In pleading guilty, Mandiville admitted to selling drugs between May and December last year with his co-conspirators. He admitted to selling more than 100 grams of crack cocaine in Ellenville.

Others arrested include Antonio Naveo, 38, Margaret Vandyke, 56, Luis Curet, 33, Jennifer McCombs, 49, Randy Mandiville, 30, and Edwin Jorge, 46, all of Ellenville.

During the investigation, police confiscated 40 grams of fentanyl, a drug used to lace heroin and crack cocaine.

When he is sentenced, Mandiville faces a mandatory minimum of four years in prison. No sentencing date has been set by the court.

