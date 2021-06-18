Intruder Enters High School In Westchester

A Westchester school district was put on high alert when an intruder “exhibiting signs of emotional distress” entered an area high school and refused to comply with security, officials said.

White Plains Schools Superintendent Joseph Ricca informed the community that at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, the person entered the high school in an emotional state and refused to follow the directives of security officers when questioned.

Ricca said that district safety protocols were enacted and the building was put into a temporary lockdown as White Plains High School security and officers from the White Plains Police Department responded to the scene "within minutes."

“The individual was apprehended without further incident and removed from the facility,” Ricca said. “We are grateful that our educational community members are all safe and secure and that our procedures and systems worked flawlessly.”

According to school officials, all students and staff at the high school are safe and there is no safety or security threat at the school or to the district. The campus was later reopened and dismissal was handled on time.

