Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Dangerous Heat: Power Companies Brace For Surge In Energy Consumption
News

IDs Released For Pilot, Passengers In Plane Crash Near Hudson Valley Regional Airport

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
First responders work to remove a trapped passenger from a small airplane that crash. Photo Credit: Bill Johnson
A small plane has crashed in Duchess County with at least two people trapped inside. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Details, including the identities of the pilot and three passengers, have been released following a small plane crash with one critical injury in the area.

It happened at around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, July 19 about a mile away from the Hudson Valley Regional Airport. That's when the single-engine private plane crashed in a wooded area south of Maloney Road in the Town of Wappinger.

The Piper PA 46 plane was traveling from Ohio to Rhode Island when the pilot reported a low fuel emergency to flight control who then contacted the control tower at Hudson Valley Regional Airport, said Lt. Shawn A. Castano of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The pilot attempted to make an emergency landing but crashed about a mile and a half east of the airport, Castano said.

Rescue personnel located the crash site and off-road utility vehicles (UTV’s) from the Sheriff’s Office, State Police, New Hamburg Fire and East Fishkill Fire were deployed to transport personnel and equipment through the woods to the crash site.

The pilot, 50-year-old David Scott from Ohio, was extricated from the wreckage by firefighters. He was removed from the crash site by UTV and then transported to Westchester Medical Center by medevac helicopter due to his critical condition.

Scott’s passengers, 50-year-old Tara Scott, 20-year-old Jocelyn Scott and 17-year-old Ryan Scott, all residents of Ohio, were removed from the crash site and transported to local hospitals by ambulance. Their conditions have not been released.

“All of our first responders worked side by side under adverse conditions to locate and rescue the victims in this plane crash," Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian Anderson said.

The coordinated rescue operation included New Hackensack Fire, LaGrange Fire, Hughsonville Fire, East Fishkill Fire, New Hamburg Fire, EMStar, Mobile Life, Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, Dutchess County Department of Public Works, New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, New York State Police and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are continuing the investigation into the crash.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.