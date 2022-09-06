Hudson Valley Woman Driving Drunk Crashes Into House, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman was arrested after allegedly running off a roadway, hitting a utility pole and then a house while driving under the influence.

The Ulster County incident happened around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 in Saugerties.

Officers responded to 6 1st St., for a report of a Jeep into a house.

Upon arrival investigating officers established that a 2003 Jeep had left the roadway, struck a utility pole, then veered off the pole, coming to rest against a private residence, according to Chief Joseph Sinagra of the Saugerties Police.

The residence sustained minor damage in the crash, he added.

While interviewing Aimee Marone, age 42, of Saugerties, officers established that she was intoxicated, Sinagra said.

Marone was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters, where she submitted to a chemical test, resulting in a blood alcohol level of 0.21%, or more than twice the legal limit.

She was released to a third party on tickets returnable to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court.

