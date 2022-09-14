Hudson Valley Town Employee Hit, Killed by Vehicle, Police Say

A town employee in Northern Westchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working.

The incident took place in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road.

According to Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, of the Yorktown Police, the 28-year-old Yorktown employee was working in the area where he was struck by the vehicle.

The employee was transported to Hudson Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries, Sgroi said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Yorktown Police with the assistance of the Westchester County Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.