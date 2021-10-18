Hudson Valley Mother Admits To Attempting To Drown 2-Year-Old Child

A mother in Westchester has admitted to the attempted murder of a child after she attempted to drown an infant at a homeless shelter, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

White Plains resident La’Quanaya Ward, age 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder after admitting to attempting to drown a 2-year-old child at the Coachman Family Center in White Plains.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that on Dec. 3, 2019, Ward attempted to drown her toddler in a bathtub and endangered her other infant son before she was stopped by another resident of the shelter.

The incident happened shortly after she made verbal and online threats. She was ultimately stopped when another resident forced her out of the bathroom and allowed the child to come up for air.

Rocah said that County Police were dispatched to the Coachman Family Center following a report of the incident and the investigation led to the arrest of Ward on Dec. 11, 2019.

When she is sentenced in January 2022, Ward will face a minimum term of five years and a maximum term of 25 years in state prison.

