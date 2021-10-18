Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Garbage Truck Crashes Into Home In Region
News

Hudson Valley Mother Admits To Attempting To Drown 2-Year-Old Child

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Coachman Family Center in White Plains.
Coachman Family Center in White Plains. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A mother in Westchester has admitted to the attempted murder of a child after she attempted to drown an infant at a homeless shelter, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

White Plains resident La’Quanaya Ward, age 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder after admitting to attempting to drown a 2-year-old child at the Coachman Family Center in White Plains.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that on  Dec. 3, 2019, Ward attempted to drown her toddler in a bathtub and endangered her other infant son before she was stopped by another resident of the shelter.

The incident happened shortly after she made verbal and online threats. She was ultimately stopped when another resident forced her out of the bathroom and allowed the child to come up for air.

Rocah said that County Police were dispatched to the Coachman Family Center following a report of the incident and the investigation led to the arrest of Ward on Dec. 11, 2019.

When she is sentenced in January 2022, Ward will face a minimum term of five years and a maximum term of 25 years in state prison.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.