Hudson Valley Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Slaying Of Another Man

A Hudson Valley man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 slaying of another man.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday, Oct. 19, that Dominique Williams, age 25, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty for the November 2018 slaying of a Newburgh man at the corner of Liberty and Clinton Streets in the City of Newburgh.

At 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, the City of Newburgh Police Department responded to reports of a shot fired on Liberty Street in the vicinity of a closed barber’s shop.

During the investigation of that incident, police and investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office recovered digital video evidence showing what appeared to be a robbery at that location.

Dominique Williams, Devin Williams, and Antwan Wakely were charged by an Orange County grand jury with being complicit in that robbery.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, Dominique Williams, and another man who had accompanied Dominique Williams, Devin Williams, and Antwan Wakely on Liberty Street at the time of the incident, walked to the intersection of Clinton and Liberty Street and confronted a man, allegedly to rob him, according to the DA's office.

During the confrontation, unknown people began firing at least two handguns in the general area of the alleged robbery, and Dominique Williams began firing a .32 caliber Walther semiautomatic handgun.

One bullet from the Walther pistol struck the robbery victim in the head killing him. When Dominique Williams, and the man who had been with him at the Nov. 1, 2018 incident on Liberty Street, ran away from Liberty and Clinton they were each shot.

Dominique Williams was shot in the arm and the man that he was with died in the vicinity of where he was shot.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Dominique Williams admitted that he had possessed the loaded Walther .32 at the intersection of Liberty and Clinton Street and that he shot the man he had the confrontation with intending to cause him serious physical injury, and that he in fact killed his victim, the DA's office said.

All three men remain confined at the Orange County Jail.

