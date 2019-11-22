Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hudson Valley Man Charged In 12-Count Indictment For Taking Explicit Photos

Zak Failla
John Passaretti
John Passaretti Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office

A man with a residence in Northern Westchester has been named in a multi-count indictment after he was allegedly caught on a “nanny cam” attempting to take inappropriate photos of a small child.

John Passaretti, 50, who lives in both West Palm Beach, Florida, and Pleasantville, has been arraigned on charges related in his attempt to take a sexually explicit photo of a child, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said.

Passaretti was arrested in October and has been charged with:

  • Two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance;
  • Two counts of promoting an obscene performance by a child;
  • Two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child;
  • Two counts of possessing an obscene performance by a child;
  • Two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child;
  • Sexual abuse;
  • Endangering the welfare of a child.

Scarpino said that Passaretti was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 29, by police in Port Chester with an assist from Pleasantville police officers. The arrest came following a complaint that was made claiming that Passaretti may have photographed a young child in a sexual manner.

According to the complaint, the incident was captured on a home video camera system, sometimes referred to as a “nanny cam.” Westchester County DA’s Criminal Investigators aided in the investigation.

