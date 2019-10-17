Contact Us
Here's How Many Are Without Power In Rockland

The Central Hudson Outage Map on Thursday, Oct. 17.
The Central Hudson Outage Map on Thursday, Oct. 17. Photo Credit: Central Hudson

Thousands of residents in the Hudson Valley remain without power after a Nor’easter rocked the region, bringing whipping winds, rain and downing trees and power lines in the area.

As of late Thursday morning, Oct. 17, Orange & Rockland Utilities is reporting 138 active outages, impacting 1,045 customers, with 475 outages in Orange, 316 in Rockland and 30 in Sullivan.

A total of 139 outages were reported by Central Hudson customers, impacting 6,275. Dutchess was hit the hardest, with 2,801 customers affected, followed by Putnam (1,487), Ulster (1,323), and Orange (80). No outages were reported in Sullivan.

Central Hudson said "crews are currently working to restore power to areas affected by the high wind activity over last night and today. Estimated Restoration Times for individual cases will be posted on this website as soon as they become available."

More outages are expected on Thursday, as a high wind warning has been put into effect through 6 p.m. on Thursday, with gusts possibly reaching up to 65 mph. Downed trees and utility lines have caused numerous road closures in the region.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

