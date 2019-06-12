Contact Us
Breaking News: Spring Valley Police Investigating Death Of Man Found On Side Of Roadway
News

Ford Recalls Hundreds Of Thousands Of Pickup Trucks

Zak Failla
Ford announced it is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles.
Ford announced it is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles. Photo Credit: Ford

Nearly 262,000 heavy-duty Ford pickup trucks are being recalled nationwide due to faulty tailgates that can open unexpectedly.

Ford Motor Co. announced that it is recalling F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty pickup trucks that were produced between 2017 and 2019. Trucks subject to recall feature electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has already opened an investigation into this issue.

According to Ford, water may be able to enter the electrical wiring system that operates the electric tailgate latch-release. The part is housed in the tailgate handle. If water gets in, it could potentially cause a short circuit and the tailgate may open unexpectedly, whether the truck is parked or in motion.

There have been no reports of crashes or injuries involving any tailgates opening.

Ford said owners will need to take their F-Series Super Duty trucks to a dealer, where a modification will be made to the tailgate wiring harnesses. A technician will also install a release switch for free. Owners of recalled items are expected to be contacted the week of Jan. 20 next year.

A second, smaller recall involving fewer than 4,000 Ford Explorers and Aviators with 3.0-liter engines. The recalled Explorers and Aviators are all 2020 models.

“The convolute protective sleeve on the liquid fuel line is not long enough, which may allow for potential hard contact with the convolute-protected vapor fuel line,” Ford said. “Over time, with vibration and engine roll, hard contact between the two fuel lines could cause the convolute on the vapor fuel line to rub through the plastic liquid fuel line.”

Dealers will fix the problem by replacing the defective convolute with a full-length piece and tying it down with a strap. The recall reference number for the Aviators and Explorers is 19S49.

