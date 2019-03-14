Fiat Chrysler Announces Recall Of 860,000 Vehicles

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 800,000 vehicles as a result of routine testing under new emissions guidelines that have been adopted by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The recall was the result of “in-use emissions investigations conducted by EPA and in-use testing conducted by Fiat Chrysler as required by EPA regulations,” the organization announced this week.

In total, approximately 862,520 vehicles in the country as a result of the investigations.

Among the vehicles affected under the recall include: 2011-2016 model years of the Dodge Journey crossover, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger sedans, 2011-2016 Jeep Compass SUVs, and 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber hatchbacks.

“We are advised that today’s EPA announcement reflects a new policy for announcing routine emissions recalls,” Fiat Chrysler said in a statement. “This campaign has no safety implications. Nor are there any associated fines. This issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency. We began contacting affected customers last month to advise them of the needed repairs, which will be provided at no charge.”

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler added, ”EPA welcomes the action by Fiat Chrysler to voluntarily recall its vehicles that do not meet U.S. emissions standards. We will provide assistance to consumers navigating the recall and continue to ensure that auto manufacturers abide by our nation’s laws designed to protect human health and the environment.”

Owners of affected vehicles are expected to receive an alert from Fiat Chrysler when parts become available to complete the necessary repairs.

