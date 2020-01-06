Fatal Shooting Suspect Nabbed At Hotel In Hudson Valley

A Westchester man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a man behind a housing complex last week.

White Plains resident Brandon Williams, 25, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after killing city resident Deron Strange shortly before midnight on Wednesday, May 27 behind the apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced.

It is alleged that Strange, 34, was shot behind the housing complex, where he was found by investigating detectives with multiple gunshot wounds. Strange was treated by first responders, transported to White Plains Hospital, where he later died from the injuries.

Local, county, and FBI investigators tracked down Williams on Friday, May 29 at a hotel in Harrison. He was arraigned the following day, though the investigation is ongoing, Scarpino noted.

Anyone who has information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the White Plains Police Department by calling (914) 422-6111.

