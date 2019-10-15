Ex-Hudson Valley Resident Felicity Huffman Begins Bribery Scandal Sentence

Westchester native Felicity Huffman turned herself in to authorities to start her sentence in the nation’s largest college admissions scandal.

The 56-year-old former “Desperate Housewives” star, who grew up in Bedford, was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 13 to 14 days in federal prison, a $30,000 fine, one year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, she surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California to begin her sentence.

In prison, Huffman will have inmate number 77806-112.

"Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions," Huffman's representative said in a statement.

"She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

"There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period," Huffman said in a statement after her sentencing. "I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions.

Huffman was the first parent to be sentenced for their roles in the admissions scam.

According to TMZ , at her sentencing, Huffman said, "I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges, and universities impacted by my actions. I have inflicted more damage (on her daughter) than I could've ever imagined.

“I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” she added.

Earlier this year, Huffman admitted to making a $15,000 donation to the Key World Foundation, a charity organization run by William Singer, which allegedly served as a front for a college admissions bribery scheme. The bribe was to arrange for someone to correct the wrong answers on her daughter’s SAT test to boost the score.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community," Huffman previously said. “Especially to "the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.