Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Wave With 'Worst Version' Of Omicron Starting, Leading NY Doctor Says
News

Ex-Controller Accused Of Stealing $340,000 From Hudson Valley Company

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A former controller has been charged for stealing more than $340,000 from a company in the region, authorities announced.
A former controller has been charged for stealing more than $340,000 from a company in the region, authorities announced. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A former controller has been charged for stealing more than $340,000 from a company in Northern Westchester, authorities announced.

ToniAnn Rosado, who worked for CR Wallauer & Company in North Castle, was indicted for stealing more than $340,000 from the paint supply company between 2017 and 2019, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said late Wednesday morning, June 29.

Rosado, 5age 1, of Orlando, Florida, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for second-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records, both felonies, Rocah said. 

Rosado was arraigned on Thursday, June 23.

US Marshals arrested Rosado on Monday, June 6, in Orlando, with assistance from the Fugitive Unit of the Orange County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety’s Warrant Fugitive Unit. 

The investigation was conducted by the Economic Crimes Bureau of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.