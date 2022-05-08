Ducklings Pulled From Storm Drain In Suffern, Reunited With Mother

Several ducklings were reunited with their mother just in time for Mother's Day after they were rescued from a storm drain in the Hudson Valley.

Police in Rockland County reported that a resident saw a duck flying in circles around a storm drain on Riverside Drive in Suffern on the evening of Saturday, May 7, and he then found a group of ducklings trapped in the storm drain.

"With the help of his family and our own Officer Stark, this caring resident was able to rescue the ducklings and help them find their way back to their mom," the Suffern Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 8. "We were happy to help."

