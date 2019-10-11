Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Driver Found Burned To Death Inside SUV Following Crash, Fire In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A person was found dead inside a vehicle that had crashed and then burst into flames.
A person was found dead inside a vehicle that had crashed and then burst into flames. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man was found burned to death inside an SUV following a crash in the area.

The incident was discovered early Friday, Oct. 11,  when the City of Newburgh Police Department received a call about a vehicle fire on North Street near the Powell Avenue intersection, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

When police arrived on the scene, the City of Newburgh Fire Department was attempting to put out the fire, he said.

According to Burns, the vehicle, a Chevy Suburban, was fully engulfed in flames. It was learned that the vehicle was traveling east on North Street when it crashed into the back of a dump truck that was stopped at the red traffic light at North Street and Powell Avenue.

Once firefighters were able to put out the fire, the driver of the Chevy Suburban was located dead inside the vehicle, he said.

The medical examiner was called to the scene and will determine the cause of death.

The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.