Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Dozens Of Dead Crows Found Behind Popular Area Shopping Center

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Dozens of dead crows were found behind the Wallkill Towne Center.
Dozens of dead crows were found behind the Wallkill Towne Center. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Dozens of dead crows found dead behind a shopping center in the area likely died from an avian virus.

The Department of Conservation officials said they were first notified of the dead birds in Orange County on Thursday, Jan. 9, in the back lot of the Wallkill Towne Center on Schutt Road.

At that time, DEC wildlife staff went to the site and collected multiple crows for submission to the DEC's pathology unit, the department said.

DEC is awaiting the results of the analysis to determine the cause of death.

"At this time, it is safe to assume that the vast majority of the dead crows involved in this mortality event died of the same cause," the department said in a statement.

Crows are susceptible to avian reoviruses which can spread rapidly and cause significant mortality in communal roost settings like this one, they added.

More information will be available once results are received from DEC’s lab.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.