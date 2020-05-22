Details Emerge After Son Fatally Stabs Father While On Zoom Chat With 20 Others

New details are emerging after the son of a Long Island man was apprehended after allegedly fatally stabbing his father as he was in a Zoom video-chat meeting.

The homicide took place at a Dixon Avenue home in Amityville around noon Thursday, May 21, when Dwight Powers, 72, was fatally stabbed by his 32-year-old son, Thomas Scully-Powers, said Suffolk County Police.

About 20 people were gathered in the Zoom Room for a support group meeting, reportedly for Alcoholics Anonymous, when the stabbing took place, police said.

During the incident, Scully-Powers reportedly appeared naked on the screen, and then his father then fell, an unnamed witness told WABC 7 .

"Bedsheets were being ripped off the bed by a gentleman who appeared to be naked as well as bald and he had a tattoo on his left arm, and then he placed the bedsheets on the floor as if he was covering something up," a witness told the news channel.

The members in the Zoom Room, which was reported by the Daily Mail to be an AA meeting, didn't know Powers' address so it took a while for someone to notify police of the crime.

Suffolk County Police declined to confirm the group was an AA meeting, but did say it was a support group.

When officers arrived at the home, Scully-Powers allegedly answered the door, slammed it shut, and made his escape through a window.

He was caught about an hour later at Ketcham Avenue and Cedar Street, police said.

He was taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries during his escape attempt.

Scully-Powers, who was charged with second-degree murder, is set to be arraigned on Friday, May 22.

Suffolk County Police said the case will be handled by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

