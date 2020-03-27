COVID-19: Rockland Health Department Fines School, Synagogue For Rules Violations

A school and a synagogue in Rockland County have been issued fines of up to $2,000 for violating a county order requiring closure due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Rockland County Department of Health said on Thursday, March 26, they have been deploying inspectors as complaints are received to protect the public health and ensure compliance with the department's school closure order, said John Lyon, spokesman for Rockland County.

The two sites found in violation on Wednesday, March 25, included:

Central UTA of Monsey, 236 Cherry Lane, Airmont

Kahal Shaarei Tefillah, 7 Nelson Road, Monsey

"The presence of students in public and private, primary, secondary and post-secondary schools, and educational institutions in Rockland County poses an imminent and significant threat to the public health and safety of the residents of and visitors to the county as well as a public health hazard and that the students’ presence in schools creates an unnecessary and avoidable risk of spreading the COVID-19 pandemic in Rockland County and is, therefore, a public health nuisance," a statement from the county said.

Under the order, violators can be subject to a civil fine of up to $2,000 a day, per violation.

As of Wednesday, the Health Department has received 85 complaints related to COVID-19 violations, Lyon said.

In other COVID-19 news in Rockland County, officials are also asking TOR bus riders to begin using rear-door boarding on Friday, March 27.

"Our TOR buses continue to operate regular service to ensure that our County's essential employees have a way to work, and to provide transit service for residents to access food, medication and other essential items," said County Executive Ed Day. "We are taking this extra step to keep passengers and drivers at a safe distance from each other, to further protect both drivers and passengers."

Riders currently do not have to pay fares in order to contain the amount of contact between riders and the driver.

Residents who see something that may be a potential violation, are asked to call the Department of Health at 845-364-2585.

