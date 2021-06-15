Contact Us
COVID-19: Reports Of Heart Inflammation In Some Adolescents Getting Vaccines Prompt CDC Probe

Zak Failla
Adolescents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine may be more susceptible to heart inflammation.
Adolescents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine may be more susceptible to heart inflammation. Photo Credit: Mount Vernon School District

Red flags are flying for federal health officials following reports of heart inflammation in some adolescents who have been getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is getting involved as concerns grow.

In response to the recent reports, the CDC called for an emergency meeting later this week.

According to reports, the CDC is investigating more than 225 cases of heart inflammation among adolescents who received the vaccine. Most of the victims reporting cases were teens or men in their early 20s.

The CDC said that among those recovering from COVID-19 side effects, 80 percent recovered on their own, and most cases can be treated with anti-inflammatory drugs.

Despite the new reports, CDC noted that the results are preliminary and they continue to recommend anyone 12 and over get vaccinated for COVID-19.

When they meet, the CDC advisory committee is not expected to vote on any changes to vaccine recommendations or the timeline for when COVID-19 vaccines could be approved for kids under 12, but will discuss what additional data is needed to determine if the heart inflammation reports are related to the vaccine.

