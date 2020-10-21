Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Three Hospitalized After School Bus Crash Involving Students In Area
News

COVID-19: New Schools In Rockland, Orange Counties Go Remote After Positive Tests

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
West Haverstraw Elementary was among schools in the Hudson Valley transitioning to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 cases.
West Haverstraw Elementary was among schools in the Hudson Valley transitioning to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 cases. Photo Credit: West Haverstraw PTA

A pair of Hudson Valley schools have been forced to transition to remote learning after receiving news of positive COVID-19 cases.

West Haverstraw Elementary School announced that a second staff member has tested positive for the virus, prompting the district to announce that it will be entering temporary remote learning as of Wednesday, Oct. 21.

At E J Russell Elementary in Pine Bush, the district announced that the school would be going to virtual instruction beginning on Wednesday through at least Friday, Oct. 30 after a positive test was confirmed.

In-person hybrid learning is expected to resume on Monday, Nov. 2. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.