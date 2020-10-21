COVID-19: New Schools In Rockland, Orange Counties Go Remote After Positive Tests

A pair of Hudson Valley schools have been forced to transition to remote learning after receiving news of positive COVID-19 cases.

West Haverstraw Elementary School announced that a second staff member has tested positive for the virus, prompting the district to announce that it will be entering temporary remote learning as of Wednesday, Oct. 21.

At E J Russell Elementary in Pine Bush, the district announced that the school would be going to virtual instruction beginning on Wednesday through at least Friday, Oct. 30 after a positive test was confirmed.

In-person hybrid learning is expected to resume on Monday, Nov. 2.

