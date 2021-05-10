COVID-19: New Hudson Valley Pop-Up Vaccination Site To Open

In an effort to bolster the number of New Yorkers who are getting the COVID-19 vaccination, new temporary pop-up sites are being set up at MTA stations across the state.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday, May 10 that eight new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites will be set up in New York City, Long Island, and Hudson Valley, serving up to 300 walk-in appointments per day.

The sites will be utilizing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, so travelers will not have to return to get a second shot.

Among the new sites is at the Metro-North station in Ossining, which will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Wednesday, May 12, and Sunday, May 16.

“We've made huge progress vaccinating New Yorkers across the state, but vaccination rates are slowing and we have to redouble our efforts to get more shots in arms and reassure people that the vaccine is safe to take," Cuomo said. "New Yorkers may struggle to take time out of their schedules to get the vaccine, so we're bringing it directly to them at these new sites in MTA stations.

“The more New Yorkers are vaccinated, the safer our state is for everyone, and we'll continue to pursue all avenues to distribute the vaccine and bring more people to safety from this terrible virus."

According to Cuomo, the MTA will provide incentives to get vaccinated at the sites, including a free seven-day MetroCard or free round trip Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North ticket.

Anyone planning on getting vaccinated has been advised to allow themselves additional time for their commute to accommodate the process.

“Ensuring easy access to free vaccinations is key to reopening New York and building back better. The MTA is proud to do its part to help lead the State's recovery and get the region back on track," MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said.

"By taking the vaccine, you're protecting not only yourself but your fellow New Yorkers at this pivotal moment as more and more COVID restrictions are lifted and customers start to return to mass transit.”

COVID-19 vaccines will also be administered at MTA sites that include:

Penn Station - 34th Street Corridor;

Grand Central Terminal - Vanderbilt Hall;

East 180th Street in the Bronx;

179th Street in Queens;

Coney Island in Brooklyn;

Broadway Junction in Brooklyn;

LIRR in Hempstead.

“Offering free vaccines at high traffic stations across the transit system is an important step in the right direction when it comes to combatting COVID," New York City Transit interim President Sarah Feinberg said.

"Promoting a safe environment is our single highest priority - one that is safe from both COVID and crime and harassment - and it's especially important as we move into the latest phase of New York's recovery. We look forward to seeing more New Yorkers in the system to take advantage of this important program."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.