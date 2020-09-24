Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Detailed Data For Individual Schools Added To NY Online Report Card
News

COVID-19: High School In Rockland Closes After Positive Test

Joe Lombardi
Tappan Zee High School
Tappan Zee High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A high school in the Hudson Valley has temporarily closed after an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

The South Orangetown Central School District said it learned of the positive case at Tappan Zee High School in Orangeburg on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The individual was in the high school on Monday, Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Sept. 22, the district said.

As a result, Tappan Zee High School is closed temporarily on Thursday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 25. Classes will continue remotely as scheduled.

School administrators are working collaboratively with the Rockland County Department of Health and cooperating with contact tracing efforts, the district said in a statement.

"Those who are identified as a contact of this individual or of any person who has tested positive will receive an email from the district and/or a call from a contact tracer from the Department of Health," according to the district. "For such calls, your caller ID may read 'NYS Contact Tracing' or display a phone number with a 518 (Albany) area code."

Superintendent of Schools Robert R. Pritchard said, "At this time, we anticipate that TZHS will reopen for in-person student and staff attendance on Tuesday, Sept. 29."

