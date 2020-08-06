COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Of the 72,370 test results reported on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to New York State, 703, or 0.97 percent, were positive.
In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:
- Friday, July 31: 1.0 percent
- Saturday, Aug. 1: 0.8 percent
- Sunday, Aug. 2: 0.9 percent
- Tuesday, Aug. 4: 0.8 percent
- Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1.0 percent
A total of 703 new COVID cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 418,928 during the pandemic.
Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:
- Westchester, 32 (up six from a day earlier)
- Rockland, 15 (up five from a day earlier)
- Dutchess, 14 (up three from a day earlier)
- Orange, 14 (up six from a day earlier)
- Ulster, 6 (up six from a day earlier)
- Putnam, 5 (up three from a day earlier)
- Sullivan, 0 (down one from a day earlier)
There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with one in the Hudson Valley - in Westchester.
Statewide data for Wednesday is as follows:
- Patient Hospitalization - 570 (+6)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 74
- Number ICU - 132 (-2)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 69 (+0)
- Total Discharges - 73,472 (+62)
- Deaths - 3
- Total Deaths - 25,185
