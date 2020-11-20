COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland Cases By Town

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland County has topped 1,500 as the infection rate continues to rise in one of New York's hottest spots for the virus.

According to the county Department of Health, the number of active cases consists of confirmed positive results dated within the last two weeks that have been reported to health officials.

There are currently a total of 1,524 active cases in Rockland as of Friday, Nov. 20, according to the latest data from the county Department of Health, up from around 1,100 late last week.

A total of 51 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, up from 34, and there were four new virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 691 since March.

There have now been a total of 20,044 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 293,348 tested. The overall 6.8 percent positivity rate remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community:

Spring Valley: 329;

Monsey: 206;

New City: 139;

Nanuet: 100;

Suffern: 100;

Pearl River, 92

Stony Point: 87;

Garnerville: 58;

Haverstraw: 55;

Palisades: 44;

West Nyack: 44;

Pomona: 43;

Congers: 42;

Nyack: 37;

Valley Cottage: 32;

Tappan: 30;

Blauvelt: 26;

West Haverstraw: 25;

Orangeburg: 19;

Sloatsburg: 7;

Thiells: 7;

Piermont: 6;

Sparkill: 5;

Hillburn: 1;

Tompkins Cove: 0.

In the past 24 hours, 205,466 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 5,468 testing positive. The 2.66 percent infection rate is down from 2.72 percent the day before.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 17,386,368 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 579,382 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,257 COVID-19 fatalities.

