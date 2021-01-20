Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland Cases By Community

Zak Failla
The number of active COVID-19 cases has dipped in Rockland, though the county reported several new virus-related deaths.

Health officials in Rockland are monitoring 2,811 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Jan. 20, down from 2,910 last week as the virus continues to surge through the Hudson Valley.

Five new deaths were reported in that span, bringing the total to 810 since the pandemic began last spring.

A total of 98 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Rockland hospitals, up from 87 last week, while the 6.5 percent overall positive infection rate remains among the highest in the region.

There have now been a total of 31,884 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of nearly 490,000 tests administered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Jan. 20:

  • Spring Valley: 383;
  • New City: 288;
  • Monsey: 254;
  • Suffern: 241;
  • Nanuet: 191;
  • Haverstraw: 190;
  • Stony Point: 190;
  • Garnerville: 148;
  • Pearl River: 129;
  • Pomona: 122;
  • Valley Cottage: 95;
  • Nyack: 88;
  • West Nyack: 79;
  • Congers: 78;
  • West Haverstraw: 77;
  • Sloatrsburg: 42;
  • Blauvelt: 40;
  • Thiells: 40; 
  • Orangeburg: 37;
  • Tappan: 31;
  • Sparkill: 21;
  • Tomkins Cove: 15;
  • Piermont: 11;
  • Hillburn: 11;
  • Palisades: 10.

Statewide, a total of 1,258,087 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 29.34 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 33,224 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 

