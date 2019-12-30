Authorities Investigating If Monsey Hanukkah Attack May Be Linked To Other Recent Hate Crimes

As bail was set at $5 million for the man accused of stabbing five people during a Hanukkah gathering at a rabbi's home in Rockland County, law enforcement officials are working to determine if the attack is linked to other recent hate crimes.

Ramapo Police said Grafton Thomas, a 37-year-old from Greenwood Lake, in Orange County, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, and one count of burglary.

Thomas is being held at the Rockland County Jail, for the brutal attack late Saturday night, Dec. 28, in Monsey, as investigators work to connect him to other unsolved hate crimes in the area, including the Nov. 20, stabbing in Monsey, of a man on his way to synagogue.

During that attack, a man was stabbed multiple times early in the morning as he neared the synagogue. That crime has remained unsolved.

On Monday, Dec. 30, Ramapo Police declined to comment on any connection but did say that the department is investigating the case.

During Saturday's horrific stabbing, Thomas allegedly entered the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey, where Hanukkah celebrations were underway and stabbed five men with a machete-like knife.

All five were rushed to an area hospital where one victim who suffered head wounds remains in critical condition on Monday.

Thomas was captured about an hour after the attack by two eagle-eyed NYPD officers who spotted a wanted vehicle and made a traffic stop.

When officers approached the vehicle they said Thomas' clothes were covered in blood.

Thomas' family released a statement saying he has suffered from a long history of mental illness.

In response to the rise in the number of hate-related crimes in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo assigned the state's Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate the Monsey attack.

Cuomo, who visited with the rabbi on Sunday, said the attack was inexplicable, coming with "no warning, nothing said, just hate and violence," at a press conference.

"This is intolerance meets ignorance meets illegality," Cuomo said. "This is an intolerant time in this country."

Cuomo labeled the incident an act of domestic terrorism.

"Let's call it what it is," he said.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday, calling the attack "horrific."

"We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism," the tweet said.

This continues to a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

