Area Woman Accused Of Embezzling Boy Scout/Cub Scout Funds

An Orange County woman was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $13,000 from both a Boy Scout and Cub Scout troop while serving as a chairperson for the groups.

Kelley Zamenick, 43, of New Windsor, was arrested on Monday, April 22, by an Orange County District Attorney’s Office investigator and charged with two counts of grand larceny in and eight counts of falsifying business records, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

According to the DA's Office, felony complaints filed in the Town of Newburgh Justice Court allege that Zamenick was the committee chairperson for both a Boy Scout Troop, and a Cub Scout Pack, that were sponsored by the Gardenertown United Methodist Church, and that between 2016 and 2018, she embezzled over $10,465 from the Boy Scout Troop and over $3,040 from the Cub Scout Pack.

The complaints also allege that Zamenick created and submitted false documents, including eight forged bank statements, to conceal her crimes.

The investigation took place after a representative of the pack contacted the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to report suspicions that embezzlement may have taken place. Zamenick surrendered to Orange County District Attorney Office investigators at the Town of Newburgh Police Department, who aided in the arrest.

“Scouting is a worthwhile program that develops character, leadership skills, and future community leaders,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “Those who join or donate to the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts have the right to know that their money is going toward the programs they support. I thank the Gardenertown United Methodist Church, not only for sponsoring these worthwhile organizations but also for being good stewards of the finances the Troop and Pack that they sponsor."

Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Borek is prosecuting the case. Criminal Investigator Gary Cooper is the lead investigator on the case.

