1.4 Million Electrical Panels Recalled Due To Fire Hazards

A company has recalled more than 1 million electrical panels due to thermal burn and fire hazards.

Schneider Electric announced the recall of about 1.4 million Square D QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Centers on Thursday, June 16, because the products' load centers can overheat.

The recall includes equipment that was installed in homes, recreational vehicles, and commercial establishments, the announcement said.

The company said it has received one report of an incident involving a loose wire but no reports of injuries.

The recalled products were sold in stores across the United States, including Home Depot, Lowe's, and Menards between February 2020 and January 2022, and they were also sold online, the company said.

The products are gray and come in square and rectangular sizes, and they were manufactured between February of 2020 and January of 2022 and have date codes between 200561 and 220233.

Circuit breaker boxes with covers that were manufactured between December of 2019 and March of 2022 are also being recalled, Schneider Electric said.

Purchasers and installers should contact the company to find out if their electrical panel needs to be repaired or replaced, the company said.

Find the recalled products' catalog numbers here.

