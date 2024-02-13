Mostly Cloudy 39°

New Update: How Much Snow Did You Get? Reports From Rockland County, Region For Winter Storm

Here are snowfall reports from the region for the winter storm that is sweeping through the Northeast on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

A snowy scene during the storm in the Rockland County hamlet of Bardonia on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

A snowy scene during the storm in the Rockland County hamlet of Bardonia on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

 Photo Credit: Mary Raines
Snowfall in Plainville, Connecticut on Tuesday, Feb. 13, where 13.5 inches of accumulation was measured.

Snowfall in Plainville, Connecticut on Tuesday, Feb. 13, where 13.5 inches of accumulation was measured.

 Photo Credit: Joe Limiero
Totals are from the National Weather Service and submissions from Daily Voice readers:

Location        Amount        Time/Date      Provider

New York

Westchester County

Peekskill 10.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public

Croton-on-Hudso 10.5 inches 12:45 PM 02/13 Daily Voice reader submission

North Salem/Peach Lake 10.0 inches 0430 PM 02/13 Daily Voice reader submission

Croton-on-Hudson 9.0 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public

Ossining 9.0 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Public

Goldens Bridge 6.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Peekskill 2.8 NNE 6.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Hartsdale 5.8 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

New Rochelle 5.1 inches 0945 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Armonk 5.0 inches 0845 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Shrub Oak 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP

1 NNW White Plains 5.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Peekskill 4.2 inches 0640 AM 02/13 Public

South Salem 4.0 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Nassau County

Glen Cove 4.6 inches 0917 AM 02/13 Public

East Williston 4.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public

Farmingdale 4.0 inches 1015 AM 02/13 Public

Massapequa 3.0 inches 0945 AM 02/13 Public

Bellerose 2.8 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public

Syosset 1.5 inches 0825 AM 02/13 COOP

East Meadow 1.4 inches 0800 AM 02/13 NWS Employee

Albertson 0.2 SSE 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Herricks 1.0 inches 0715 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Suffolk County

Commack 5.5 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public

Commack 4.2 inches 1008 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

Nesconset 4.0 inches 0928 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

East Patchogue 3.5 inches 1033 AM 02/13 Public

Centereach 2.8 inches 0924 AM 02/13 NWS Employee

Huntington 2.3 inches 0839 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Port Jefferson Station 2.0 inches 0830 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Commack 1.3 SW 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Upton 0.3 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Manhattan

Central Park 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Orange County

Highland Mills 12.3 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Public

Chester 11.2 inches 0949 AM 02/13 Cocorahs

Middletown 11.0 inches 1040 AM 02/13 Public

Port Jervis 11.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP

Washingtonville 10.5 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Cornwall 0.4 NW 10.4 inches 1000 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Middletown 10.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Goshen 9.7 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Monroe 9.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Stewart Airport 9.5 inches 0940 AM 02/13 Public

Port Jervis 8.5 inches 0630 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Pine Bush 8.2 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public

Middletown 0.7 E 8.0 inches 0727 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

West Point 8.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Greenwood Lake 7.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Chester 6.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Gardnertown 5.8 inches 0730 AM 02/13 Public

West Point 5.1 inches 0620 AM 02/13 Public

Goshen 5.0 inches 0640 AM 02/13 Public

Warwick 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Putnam County

Cold Spring 11.1 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public

Putnam Valley 10.0 inches 1015 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

Mahopac 8.8 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Carmel Hamlet 6.2 inches 0814 AM 02/13 COOP

Nelsonville 0.3 S 6.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Cold Spring 5.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Rockland County

New City 7.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Congers 6.5 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Fire Dept/Rescue

New Hempstead 0.6 SE 5.9 inches 0925 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Stony Point 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Spring Valley 1.7 SSW 4.8 inches 0830 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Nyack 4.1 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public

Connecticut

Fairfield County

New Fairfield 10.5 inches 1053 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Newtown 10.5 1005 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Bethel 10.4 inches 1000 AM 02/13 CO-OP Observer

New Canaan 7.6 inches 1044 AM 02/13 Public

Newtown 6.8 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Fairfield 6.7 inches 0830 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Bethel 6.2 inches 0848 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Shelton 6.0 inches 0955 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Norwalk 4.9 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Brookfield 4.8 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Stamford 4.8 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Greenwich 4.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public

Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 4.1 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Fairfield 4.0 inches 0856 AM 02/13 Public

Norwalk 4.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Shelton 4.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Danbury Airport 3.9 inches 0705 AM 02/13 CO-OP Observer

New Canaan 3.8 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Stamford 1.0 S 3.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Newtown 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Newtown 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Public

Newtown 5.3 S 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Bethel 4.5 SSE 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Danbury 3.0 inches 0553 AM 02/13 Public

Ridgefield 3.0 inches 0630 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Bridgeport 2.6 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Stratford 2.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Hartford County

West Hartford 15.2 inches 1117 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

Plainville 13.5 inches 100 PM 02/13 Daily Voice reader submission

East Windsor 12.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13

Bristol 12.0 inches 1200 PM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Southington 11.2 inches 1110 AM 02/13

Burlington 11.0 inches 1203 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Newington 10.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13

New Britain 9.5 inches 1040 AM 02/13 Public

Rocky Hill 9.5 inches 1050 AM 02/13

Canton 8.9 inches 1056 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

East Hartford 8.5 inches 0921 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Manchester 8.5 inches 0935 AM 02/13 Public

Simsbury 8.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13

West Hartford 7.6 inches 0804 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

New Britain 7.5 inches 1001 AM 02/13

East Windsor 7.5 inches 1012 AM 02/13

Wethersfield 7.0 inches 0841 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

Glastonbury 6.8 inches 0910 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Wethersfield 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13

Hartford 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Enfield 6.5 inches 1104 AM 02/13

Hartford 6.0 inches 0756 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Simsbury 6.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Avon 6.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13

North Granby 5.5 inches 1149 AM 02/13 Public

Windsor 5.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Hartland 4.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13

Berlin 4.0 inches 0650 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

Bolton 4.0 inches 0744 AM 02/13 Public

Suffield 4.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13

Farmington 3.4 inches 0556 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Canton 3.0 inches 0646 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Enfield 3.0 inches 0730 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Enfield 3.0 inches 0745 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Bradley AP 1.1 inches 0656 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Litchfield County

Torrington 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Tolland County

Coventry 11.5 inches 1200 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Vernon 11.0 inches 1047 AM 02/13

Tolland 11.0 inches 1129 AM 02/13

Hebron 10.5 inches 1125 AM 02/13

Bolton 10.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13

Coventry 6.5 inches 0835 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Tolland 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13

Hebron 5.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Ellington 5.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Columbia 5.0 inches 0811 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Andover 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

 Somers 4.7 inches 0905 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Middlesex County

Higganum 6.0 inches 0908 AM 02/13 Public

Durham 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Higganum 3.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Durham 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Westbrook 3.0 inches 1028 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Moodus 0.7 SSW 2.0 inches 0706 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Killingworth 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

New Haven County

Hamden 5.2 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Beacon Falls 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Cheshire 5.0 inches 0750 AM 02/13 Public

Wallingford 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Waterbury 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Waterbury 5.0 inches 0750 AM 02/13 Public

Prospect 4.7 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Naugatuck 4.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Milford 3.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Guilford 3.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Meriden 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Wallingford 2.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Madison Center 1.3 N 1.8 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Guilford 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP

Windham County

Pomfret 11.5 inches 1201 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Willimantic AP 7.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

New London County

Norwich 4.1 inches 0800 AM 02/13 Public

Ledyard Center 3.7 inches 1006 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Preston 3.5 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Norwich 5.2 SE 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Ledyard Center 2.9 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

East Lyme 0.6 N 2.1 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Norwich 2.0 inches 0600 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Mystic 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

New London 1.5 inches 0715 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Norwich 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP

Stonington 1.2 inches 0900 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

East Lyme 1.0 inches 0600 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Old Lyme 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Waterford 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Don't see your hometown listed? Send along the totals to us.

