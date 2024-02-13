New Update: How Much Snow Did You Get? Reports From Rockland County, Region For Winter Storm

Totals are from the National Weather Service and submissions from Daily Voice readers:
Location Amount Time/Date Provider
New York
Westchester County
Peekskill 10.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public
Croton-on-Hudso 10.5 inches 12:45 PM 02/13 Daily Voice reader submission
North Salem/Peach Lake 10.0 inches 0430 PM 02/13 Daily Voice reader submission
Croton-on-Hudson 9.0 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public
Ossining 9.0 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Public
Goldens Bridge 6.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Peekskill 2.8 NNE 6.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Hartsdale 5.8 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
New Rochelle 5.1 inches 0945 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Armonk 5.0 inches 0845 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Shrub Oak 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP
1 NNW White Plains 5.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Peekskill 4.2 inches 0640 AM 02/13 Public
South Salem 4.0 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Nassau County
Glen Cove 4.6 inches 0917 AM 02/13 Public
East Williston 4.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public
Farmingdale 4.0 inches 1015 AM 02/13 Public
Massapequa 3.0 inches 0945 AM 02/13 Public
Bellerose 2.8 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public
Syosset 1.5 inches 0825 AM 02/13 COOP
East Meadow 1.4 inches 0800 AM 02/13 NWS Employee
Albertson 0.2 SSE 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Herricks 1.0 inches 0715 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Suffolk County
Commack 5.5 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public
Commack 4.2 inches 1008 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media
Nesconset 4.0 inches 0928 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
East Patchogue 3.5 inches 1033 AM 02/13 Public
Centereach 2.8 inches 0924 AM 02/13 NWS Employee
Huntington 2.3 inches 0839 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Port Jefferson Station 2.0 inches 0830 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Commack 1.3 SW 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Upton 0.3 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs
Manhattan
Central Park 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs
Orange County
Highland Mills 12.3 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Public
Chester 11.2 inches 0949 AM 02/13 Cocorahs
Middletown 11.0 inches 1040 AM 02/13 Public
Port Jervis 11.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP
Washingtonville 10.5 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Cornwall 0.4 NW 10.4 inches 1000 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Middletown 10.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Goshen 9.7 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Monroe 9.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Stewart Airport 9.5 inches 0940 AM 02/13 Public
Port Jervis 8.5 inches 0630 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Pine Bush 8.2 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public
Middletown 0.7 E 8.0 inches 0727 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
West Point 8.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Greenwood Lake 7.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Chester 6.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Gardnertown 5.8 inches 0730 AM 02/13 Public
West Point 5.1 inches 0620 AM 02/13 Public
Goshen 5.0 inches 0640 AM 02/13 Public
Warwick 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Putnam County
Cold Spring 11.1 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public
Putnam Valley 10.0 inches 1015 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media
Mahopac 8.8 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Carmel Hamlet 6.2 inches 0814 AM 02/13 COOP
Nelsonville 0.3 S 6.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Cold Spring 5.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Rockland County
New City 7.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Congers 6.5 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Fire Dept/Rescue
New Hempstead 0.6 SE 5.9 inches 0925 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Stony Point 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Spring Valley 1.7 SSW 4.8 inches 0830 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Nyack 4.1 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public
Connecticut
Fairfield County
New Fairfield 10.5 inches 1053 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Newtown 10.5 1005 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Bethel 10.4 inches 1000 AM 02/13 CO-OP Observer
New Canaan 7.6 inches 1044 AM 02/13 Public
Newtown 6.8 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Fairfield 6.7 inches 0830 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Bethel 6.2 inches 0848 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Shelton 6.0 inches 0955 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Norwalk 4.9 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Brookfield 4.8 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Stamford 4.8 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Greenwich 4.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public
Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 4.1 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Fairfield 4.0 inches 0856 AM 02/13 Public
Norwalk 4.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Shelton 4.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Danbury Airport 3.9 inches 0705 AM 02/13 CO-OP Observer
New Canaan 3.8 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Stamford 1.0 S 3.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Newtown 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Newtown 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Public
Newtown 5.3 S 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Bethel 4.5 SSE 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Danbury 3.0 inches 0553 AM 02/13 Public
Ridgefield 3.0 inches 0630 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Bridgeport 2.6 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs
Stratford 2.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Hartford County
West Hartford 15.2 inches 1117 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media
Plainville 13.5 inches 100 PM 02/13 Daily Voice reader submission
East Windsor 12.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13
Bristol 12.0 inches 1200 PM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Southington 11.2 inches 1110 AM 02/13
Burlington 11.0 inches 1203 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Newington 10.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13
New Britain 9.5 inches 1040 AM 02/13 Public
Rocky Hill 9.5 inches 1050 AM 02/13
Canton 8.9 inches 1056 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
East Hartford 8.5 inches 0921 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Manchester 8.5 inches 0935 AM 02/13 Public
Simsbury 8.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13
West Hartford 7.6 inches 0804 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
New Britain 7.5 inches 1001 AM 02/13
East Windsor 7.5 inches 1012 AM 02/13
Wethersfield 7.0 inches 0841 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media
Glastonbury 6.8 inches 0910 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Wethersfield 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13
Hartford 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Enfield 6.5 inches 1104 AM 02/13
Hartford 6.0 inches 0756 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Simsbury 6.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Avon 6.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13
North Granby 5.5 inches 1149 AM 02/13 Public
Windsor 5.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Hartland 4.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13
Berlin 4.0 inches 0650 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media
Bolton 4.0 inches 0744 AM 02/13 Public
Suffield 4.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13
Farmington 3.4 inches 0556 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Canton 3.0 inches 0646 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Enfield 3.0 inches 0730 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Enfield 3.0 inches 0745 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Bradley AP 1.1 inches 0656 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs
Litchfield County
Torrington 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Tolland County
Coventry 11.5 inches 1200 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Vernon 11.0 inches 1047 AM 02/13
Tolland 11.0 inches 1129 AM 02/13
Hebron 10.5 inches 1125 AM 02/13
Bolton 10.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13
Coventry 6.5 inches 0835 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Tolland 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13
Hebron 5.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Ellington 5.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Columbia 5.0 inches 0811 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Andover 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Somers 4.7 inches 0905 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Middlesex County
Higganum 6.0 inches 0908 AM 02/13 Public
Durham 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Higganum 3.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Durham 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Westbrook 3.0 inches 1028 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Moodus 0.7 SSW 2.0 inches 0706 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Killingworth 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
New Haven County
Hamden 5.2 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Beacon Falls 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Cheshire 5.0 inches 0750 AM 02/13 Public
Wallingford 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Waterbury 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Waterbury 5.0 inches 0750 AM 02/13 Public
Prospect 4.7 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Naugatuck 4.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Milford 3.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Guilford 3.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Meriden 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Wallingford 2.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Madison Center 1.3 N 1.8 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Guilford 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP
Windham County
Pomfret 11.5 inches 1201 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Willimantic AP 7.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
New London County
Norwich 4.1 inches 0800 AM 02/13 Public
Ledyard Center 3.7 inches 1006 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Preston 3.5 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Norwich 5.2 SE 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Ledyard Center 2.9 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
East Lyme 0.6 N 2.1 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Norwich 2.0 inches 0600 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Mystic 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
New London 1.5 inches 0715 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Norwich 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP
Stonington 1.2 inches 0900 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
East Lyme 1.0 inches 0600 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Old Lyme 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Waterford 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
