New Update: How Much Snow Did You Get? Reports From Rockland County, Region For Winter Storm

Totals are from the National Weather Service and submissions from Daily Voice readers:

Location Amount Time/Date Provider

New York

Westchester County

Peekskill 10.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public

Croton-on-Hudso 10.5 inches 12:45 PM 02/13 Daily Voice reader submission

North Salem/Peach Lake 10.0 inches 0430 PM 02/13 Daily Voice reader submission

Croton-on-Hudson 9.0 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public

Ossining 9.0 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Public

Goldens Bridge 6.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Peekskill 2.8 NNE 6.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Hartsdale 5.8 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

New Rochelle 5.1 inches 0945 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Armonk 5.0 inches 0845 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Shrub Oak 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP

1 NNW White Plains 5.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Peekskill 4.2 inches 0640 AM 02/13 Public

South Salem 4.0 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Nassau County

Glen Cove 4.6 inches 0917 AM 02/13 Public

East Williston 4.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public

Farmingdale 4.0 inches 1015 AM 02/13 Public

Massapequa 3.0 inches 0945 AM 02/13 Public

Bellerose 2.8 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public

Syosset 1.5 inches 0825 AM 02/13 COOP

East Meadow 1.4 inches 0800 AM 02/13 NWS Employee

Albertson 0.2 SSE 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Herricks 1.0 inches 0715 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Suffolk County

Commack 5.5 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public

Commack 4.2 inches 1008 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

Nesconset 4.0 inches 0928 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

East Patchogue 3.5 inches 1033 AM 02/13 Public

Centereach 2.8 inches 0924 AM 02/13 NWS Employee

Huntington 2.3 inches 0839 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Port Jefferson Station 2.0 inches 0830 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Commack 1.3 SW 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Upton 0.3 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Manhattan

Central Park 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Orange County

Highland Mills 12.3 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Public

Chester 11.2 inches 0949 AM 02/13 Cocorahs

Middletown 11.0 inches 1040 AM 02/13 Public

Port Jervis 11.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP

Washingtonville 10.5 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Cornwall 0.4 NW 10.4 inches 1000 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Middletown 10.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Goshen 9.7 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Monroe 9.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Stewart Airport 9.5 inches 0940 AM 02/13 Public

Port Jervis 8.5 inches 0630 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Pine Bush 8.2 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public

Middletown 0.7 E 8.0 inches 0727 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

West Point 8.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Greenwood Lake 7.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Chester 6.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Gardnertown 5.8 inches 0730 AM 02/13 Public

West Point 5.1 inches 0620 AM 02/13 Public

Goshen 5.0 inches 0640 AM 02/13 Public

Warwick 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Putnam County

Cold Spring 11.1 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public

Putnam Valley 10.0 inches 1015 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

Mahopac 8.8 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Carmel Hamlet 6.2 inches 0814 AM 02/13 COOP

Nelsonville 0.3 S 6.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Cold Spring 5.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Rockland County

New City 7.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Congers 6.5 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Fire Dept/Rescue

New Hempstead 0.6 SE 5.9 inches 0925 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Stony Point 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Spring Valley 1.7 SSW 4.8 inches 0830 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Nyack 4.1 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public

Connecticut

Fairfield County

New Fairfield 10.5 inches 1053 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Newtown 10.5 1005 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Bethel 10.4 inches 1000 AM 02/13 CO-OP Observer

New Canaan 7.6 inches 1044 AM 02/13 Public

Newtown 6.8 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Fairfield 6.7 inches 0830 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Bethel 6.2 inches 0848 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Shelton 6.0 inches 0955 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Norwalk 4.9 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Brookfield 4.8 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Stamford 4.8 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Greenwich 4.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public

Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 4.1 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Fairfield 4.0 inches 0856 AM 02/13 Public

Norwalk 4.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Shelton 4.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Danbury Airport 3.9 inches 0705 AM 02/13 CO-OP Observer

New Canaan 3.8 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Stamford 1.0 S 3.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Newtown 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Newtown 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Public

Newtown 5.3 S 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Bethel 4.5 SSE 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Danbury 3.0 inches 0553 AM 02/13 Public

Ridgefield 3.0 inches 0630 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Bridgeport 2.6 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Stratford 2.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Hartford County

West Hartford 15.2 inches 1117 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

Plainville 13.5 inches 100 PM 02/13 Daily Voice reader submission

East Windsor 12.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13

Bristol 12.0 inches 1200 PM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Southington 11.2 inches 1110 AM 02/13

Burlington 11.0 inches 1203 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Newington 10.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13

New Britain 9.5 inches 1040 AM 02/13 Public

Rocky Hill 9.5 inches 1050 AM 02/13

Canton 8.9 inches 1056 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

East Hartford 8.5 inches 0921 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Manchester 8.5 inches 0935 AM 02/13 Public

Simsbury 8.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13

West Hartford 7.6 inches 0804 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

New Britain 7.5 inches 1001 AM 02/13

East Windsor 7.5 inches 1012 AM 02/13

Wethersfield 7.0 inches 0841 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

Glastonbury 6.8 inches 0910 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Wethersfield 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13

Hartford 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Enfield 6.5 inches 1104 AM 02/13

Hartford 6.0 inches 0756 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Simsbury 6.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Avon 6.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13

North Granby 5.5 inches 1149 AM 02/13 Public

Windsor 5.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Hartland 4.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13

Berlin 4.0 inches 0650 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

Bolton 4.0 inches 0744 AM 02/13 Public

Suffield 4.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13

Farmington 3.4 inches 0556 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Canton 3.0 inches 0646 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Enfield 3.0 inches 0730 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Enfield 3.0 inches 0745 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Bradley AP 1.1 inches 0656 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Litchfield County

Torrington 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Tolland County

Coventry 11.5 inches 1200 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Vernon 11.0 inches 1047 AM 02/13

Tolland 11.0 inches 1129 AM 02/13

Hebron 10.5 inches 1125 AM 02/13

Bolton 10.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13

Coventry 6.5 inches 0835 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Tolland 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13

Hebron 5.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Ellington 5.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Columbia 5.0 inches 0811 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Andover 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Somers 4.7 inches 0905 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Middlesex County

Higganum 6.0 inches 0908 AM 02/13 Public

Durham 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Higganum 3.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Durham 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Westbrook 3.0 inches 1028 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Moodus 0.7 SSW 2.0 inches 0706 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Killingworth 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

New Haven County

Hamden 5.2 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Beacon Falls 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Cheshire 5.0 inches 0750 AM 02/13 Public

Wallingford 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Waterbury 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Waterbury 5.0 inches 0750 AM 02/13 Public

Prospect 4.7 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Naugatuck 4.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Milford 3.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Guilford 3.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Meriden 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Wallingford 2.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Madison Center 1.3 N 1.8 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Guilford 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP

Windham County

Pomfret 11.5 inches 1201 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Willimantic AP 7.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

New London County

Norwich 4.1 inches 0800 AM 02/13 Public

Ledyard Center 3.7 inches 1006 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Preston 3.5 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Norwich 5.2 SE 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Ledyard Center 2.9 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

East Lyme 0.6 N 2.1 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Norwich 2.0 inches 0600 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Mystic 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

New London 1.5 inches 0715 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Norwich 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP

Stonington 1.2 inches 0900 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

East Lyme 1.0 inches 0600 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Old Lyme 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Waterford 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

