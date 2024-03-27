McDonald's, Krispy Kreme Announce Nationwide Partnership: Here's How, When It Will Work

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are teaming up for a national expansion.

Customers will begin spotting Krispy Kreme doughnuts in their local McDonald's restaurants later this year as part of a phased market rollout across the US.

Nationwide availability at participating restaurants is expected by the end of 2026, McDonald's announced on Tuesday, March 26.

Three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular doughnuts will be delivered fresh to McDonald’s restaurants daily. They’ll be available individually, or in boxes of six, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day – while supplies last:

Original Glazed Doughnut: "The doughnut that started it all," according to Krispy Kreme. It's covered with a signature glaze.

The Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: A chocolatey twist on the original, dipped in chocolate icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles.

The Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut: Made with a light, fluffy dough, and filled with a cream filling then dipped in chocolate icing.

The announcement follows a successful test at 160 McDonald’s restaurants in Kentucky in the Lexington and Louisville areas "where consumer excitement and demand exceeded expectations," according to McDonald's.

“Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we’ve continued to offer new menu items, flavors, and experiences that have made McDonald’s an irreplaceable part of fans’ morning routines,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day.

"Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country.”

Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth said that “the top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’

"Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme.”

